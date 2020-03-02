Robert Lee Rice

1944 – 2020

Robert “Bob” Lee Rice, age 75, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Millard, Nebraska.

He was born on June 29, 1944, to Robert Leo and Virginia Leona (Romack) Rice in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised and schooled in Norwich and Oxford, New York, and he graduated from Oxford Academy and Central High School with the class of 1962. Bob met Patricia “Pat” Lorraine Harrington and they were later married on April 6, 1968, in Falls Church, Virginia. He proudly served his country for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 until 1987. Then Bob worked for AGP Processing in Omaha from 1992 until 2011.

He was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit, Knights of Columbus Father Shine Council #1966, and Lepert Wolever V.F.W. Post #2543, all of Plattsmouth.