Robert Lee Rice
1944 – 2020
Robert “Bob” Lee Rice, age 75, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Millard, Nebraska.
He was born on June 29, 1944, to Robert Leo and Virginia Leona (Romack) Rice in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised and schooled in Norwich and Oxford, New York, and he graduated from Oxford Academy and Central High School with the class of 1962. Bob met Patricia “Pat” Lorraine Harrington and they were later married on April 6, 1968, in Falls Church, Virginia. He proudly served his country for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 until 1987. Then Bob worked for AGP Processing in Omaha from 1992 until 2011.
He was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit, Knights of Columbus Father Shine Council #1966, and Lepert Wolever V.F.W. Post #2543, all of Plattsmouth.
Bob is survived by his wife: Pat Rice of Plattsmouth; four sons: Rob Rice and wife Shonna of Plattsmouth, Randy Rice of Omaha, Daniel Rice of Muscatine, Iowa, Jacob Pierce of Plattsmouth; six daughters: Wendi Seyler and husband Vincent of Omaha, Erin Newburn of Plattsmouth, Amanda Kubiaczyk and husband Dustin of Fairmont, Nebraska, Kelsey Rice of Muscatine, Sara Rice of Omaha, Sashe Rice of Lincoln; 25 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother: Gary Rice and wife Lori of Oxford, New York; two sisters: Cheryl Harris and husband Robert of South New Berlin, New York, Nancy Goldsmith and husband Patrick of Sherburne, New York; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Virginia Rice; his son: Gary Rice; and sister: Betty Jean Rice.
A Rosary for Bob will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Church of the Holy Spirit with Rev. Michael Houlihan officiating.
The Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Bowman, Pat Carroll, John Kool, Terry Little, and Tony Salazar.
His final resting place will be at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
The family suggests memorials to Church of the Holy Spirit or Lepert Wolever V.F.W. Post #2543.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
