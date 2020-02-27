Robert Leon Hutton

1940 – 2020

Robert “Bob” Leon Hutton, age 79, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on June 10, 1940, to Verne Franklin and Dorothy Loverne (Lawrence) Hutton in Holdrege, Nebraska. When Bob was young he lived in Falls City, Nebraska, St. Joseph, Missouri, and in 1950 they settled in Plattsmouth. Bob attended and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1958. After graduating from high school, Bob attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for a year, then he began working at Western Electric and later at Allied Chemical.

Bob met Judy Kay Meisinger and they were married on Oct. 29, 1960, in Plattsmouth. Bob had been a Cass County Deputy Sheriff from 1964 to 1965. In 1966, the Huttons moved to Fullerton, California, where Bob was a firefighter. Then in 1967, Bob and Judy moved back to Plattsmouth and purchased the A&W Root Beer Stand, which was later known as BJ's.

