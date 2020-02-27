Robert Leon Hutton
1940 – 2020
Robert “Bob” Leon Hutton, age 79, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on June 10, 1940, to Verne Franklin and Dorothy Loverne (Lawrence) Hutton in Holdrege, Nebraska. When Bob was young he lived in Falls City, Nebraska, St. Joseph, Missouri, and in 1950 they settled in Plattsmouth. Bob attended and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1958. After graduating from high school, Bob attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for a year, then he began working at Western Electric and later at Allied Chemical.
Bob met Judy Kay Meisinger and they were married on Oct. 29, 1960, in Plattsmouth. Bob had been a Cass County Deputy Sheriff from 1964 to 1965. In 1966, the Huttons moved to Fullerton, California, where Bob was a firefighter. Then in 1967, Bob and Judy moved back to Plattsmouth and purchased the A&W Root Beer Stand, which was later known as BJ's.
You have free articles remaining.
Along with BJ's, Bob and Judy co-owned and operated Godfather's Pizza in Plattsmouth from 1978 until 1993. In 1994 the Huttons sold BJ's and moved to Decatur, Nebraska, where they established Pop and Doc's Marina and Restaurant on the Missouri River. They operated Pop and Doc's from 1996 until 2010. Bob and Judy retired and moved to Omaha in 2013.
Bob is survived by his wife: Judy Hutton of Omaha; two sons: Dr. Kirk Hutton and wife Kate of Bennington, Nebraska, Dr. Kent Hutton and fiancée Julie Willman of Waterloo, Nebraska; one daughter: Kristi Rieke and husband Mark of Gretna, Nebraska; seven grandchildren: Whitney Bethel, Dr. Jess Bethel, Lindsay Hutton, Bryce Hutton, Taylor Hutton, Blake Hutton, and Kelsey Hutton; one great-granddaughter: Arabella Bethel; two sisters: Janice Valovic of Dunedin, Florida, Deanna Tenney and husband Dr. “Bud” Loyd of Lincoln, Nebraska; one brother: Greg Hutton and wife Debbie of Forney, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Vern and Dorothy Hutton.
A visitation for Bob will be from 1 to 9 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth with Pastor Lee Wigert officiating.
The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM-9:00PM
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
11:00AM
702 Main St.
Plattsmouth, NE 68048