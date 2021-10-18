Robert Matthew Palmtag
March 16, 1956 – October 7, 2021
Robert “Bob” Matthew Palmtag, age 65, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence at Beaver Lake.
Bob was born on March 16, 1956, to Perry Russell and Betty Jo (Stephenson) Palmtag in Nebraska City, Nebraska. He was raised in Nebraska City and he graduated from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1974. Bob attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for a year and then he returned to Nebraska City to manage the Embers Restaurant, which he did enthusiastically for more than 30 years. Throughout Bob's life, he has been an avid boater and water skier. Bob loved to travel, meet up with old friends, and exercise. Bob met Debra Charlene Millar and they later married on March 28, 2014, in Branson, Missouri. Bob and Debra spent the next seven years making their home at Beaver Lake. He loved spending his free time with his grandchildren, especially with his grandson, Vincent.
He is survived by his wife: Debra Palmtag of Plattsmouth; two stepchildren: Nolan Millar and wife Alicia of Bellevue, Nebraska, Meagan O'Donnel and husband Mark of Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County, California; three step-grandchildren: Kaden O'Donnel, Shayne O'Donnel, and Vincent Millar; four siblings: Michael Palmtag of Phoenix, Arizona, Melinda Salisbury of Chantilly, Virginia, John Palmtag and wife Janet Palmtag of Syracuse, Nebraska, Mary Palmtag and Don Dotson of Gypsum, Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents; father: Perry Palmtag; stepfather: Robert F. Harms; mother: Betty Jo Palmtag-Harms; and his brother-in-law: Peter Salisbury.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth with Pastor Michael Lincoln officiating.
His final resting place will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City, Nebraska.
The family suggests memorials to Nebraska City Fire and Rescue.
