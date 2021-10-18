Robert Matthew Palmtag

Bob was born on March 16, 1956, to Perry Russell and Betty Jo (Stephenson) Palmtag in Nebraska City, Nebraska. He was raised in Nebraska City and he graduated from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1974. Bob attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for a year and then he returned to Nebraska City to manage the Embers Restaurant, which he did enthusiastically for more than 30 years. Throughout Bob's life, he has been an avid boater and water skier. Bob loved to travel, meet up with old friends, and exercise. Bob met Debra Charlene Millar and they later married on March 28, 2014, in Branson, Missouri. Bob and Debra spent the next seven years making their home at Beaver Lake. He loved spending his free time with his grandchildren, especially with his grandson, Vincent.