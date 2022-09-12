Roger A. Mallett

December 12, 1949 – September 8, 2022

Roger A. Mallett, age 72, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, died Sept. 8, 2022.

He is survived by his children, William Mallett of Omaha, Nebraska, Juliet Mallett of Omaha; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Anna Mallett of Murray, Nebraska; stepsisters, Cynthia Waller of Sundance, Wyoming; Patricia Ferguson of Phoenix City, Alabama; aunt, Ann Krone of Sioux City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; half sister, Dianna Kouder; aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth

Burial will be in the Dakota City Cemetery in Dakota City, Nebraska, at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE – 402-296-4445.