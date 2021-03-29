Romelle Faye Copenhaver

August 5, 1939 – March 28, 2021

Romelle Faye Copenhaver, age 81, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Romelle Faye (Herold) Copenhaver was born on Aug. 5, 1939, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne William and Winifred Faye (Nicks) Herold. She attended school and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1958. She was united in marriage to Ron Copenhaver on April 5, 1959, at Nebraska City, Nebraska.

Over the years she worked at various banks and financial institutions and later worked for Waldinger Corporation in Omaha where she retired in 1998. Romelle was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth and served as past president of the United Methodist Women.