Ronald Dean Sills

February 27, 1939 – November 25, 2022

Ronald Dean Sills, age 83, of Plattsmouth passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bellevue, Nebraska. He was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Ames, Iowa, to Gilbert Russell and Iva Marie (Shelton) Sills.

After high school, Dean enlisted in the United States Air Force. And faithfully served his country for 21 years, including serving during the Vietnam War. It was during his time in the Air Force that he met and soon married Lois Jane Conner on Nov. 10, 1962, in Germany. Together they shared 60 years of marriage and two children, Doug and Kim. After his retirement from the military he worked for a short time as an insurance salesman for Prudential before enrolling in college at Gateway Electronics where he obtained his associates degree along with teaching a number of courses. Dean was later hired by the United States Postal Service where he worked as an electronic technician until retiring in 2003.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed drag racing which led him to running the timing at the Mid America Motorplex, cheering on the Huskers, including attending Big Red Dinners as a member of the Uptown Athletic Club. He could fix anything and always enjoyed a challenge, especially with electronics. Dean was a good and patient teacher, finding joy in helping others understand the “How” and “Why” of any project. Dean was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Living Water Church in Plattsmouth.

Dean is survived by his wife, Jane Sills of Plattsmouth; daughter, Kim Cundall and husband Scott of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Jenni Porter of Plattsmouth, Kayla Porter of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sara Lundlow and husband Wes of Bellevue, Ryan Cundall of Omaha, Janaye Decker and husband Josh of Glenwood, Iowa, Josh Sills and wife Shantey of Glenwood; 14 great-grandchildren, Levi, Madison, Jacob, Lily, Millie, Cienna, Wade, Briella, Arabella, Emmie, Nathan, Harper, Bentley, Odin and Aiden; sisters, Anna Stephenson of Dayton, Iowa, Sandy Troupe of Ames, Iowa, Linda Weiss and husband Lyle of Camdenton, Missouri, Sara Morford and husband Chuck of Harcourt, Iowa, Debbie Hanson and husband Marlan of Harcourt, Iowa; brother, Richard Sills and wife Nancy of Leechville, Arkansas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Iva Sills; son, Doug Sills; sisters, Patricia Nelson, Joanne Sills; brothers, David Sills and Bryan Sills.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at Living Water Church in Plattsmouth with Dr. Greg Crawford officiating.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Memorials may be directed to Living Water Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.