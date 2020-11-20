 Skip to main content
Ronald Lee Brock
June 26, 1938 – November 18, 2020

Ronald Lee Brock, age 82, of Lake Waconda, Union, Nebraska, formerly of Louisville, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Ron was born on June 26, 1938, at Auburn, Nebraska, to Orville W. and Esther M. (Hahn) Brock. He attended school at Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City and graduated from Peru Prep in 1957. Ron attended 1 year of college at Peru State Teachers College. On March 14, 1959, he was married to Barbara Ann Groff at Bethel Community Church in rural Auburn. They raised three children, Deborah Lynne, Theresa Anne and Raymond Lee.

Ron spent 42 years working for Western Electric in Omaha. He served on the village board and the fire department in Murdock. He worked part time at the Elkhorn Grain Elevator. Ron loved being outside fishing, pheasant hunting, watching the grandchildren's events and cars.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Lake Waconda, Union; children, Deb (Mark) Hrabik of Syracuse, Theresa (Cal) Jacobs of Elkhorn, Ray (Nicole) Brock of Louisville; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Esther Brock.

A private memorial service was held Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Louisville with Rev. Bob Wynn officiating.

Burial was at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Peru, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm St., Louisville, NE 68037.

