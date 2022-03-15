Ronald "Ron" Duane Rookstool

Ron was born on Nov. 24, 1941, to Ora Lee Sr. and Emma Elizabeth (Hinrichsen) Rookstool in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Omaha and he graduated from Omaha Tech High School with the class of 1959. After graduating from high school, Ron worked for the Metropolitan Utilities District until 1964 when Ron started working as a firefighter at the Omaha Fire Department. He met the love of his life, Dorene Rose Friesen, and they were later married on Oct. 4, 1965, in Omaha. Ron and Dorene made their home and raised their three daughters in Omaha until 1976 when they moved to Plattsmouth. Ron became a farrier because he and Dorene loved riding, raising, and caring for horses. While at the fire department, he became and worked as an E.M.T. Paramedic for the Omaha Fire Department until Ron retired in 1991. After retiring from the fire department, Ron was a school bus driver for Conestoga Schools for three years and then for Plattsmouth High School for several years. Ron also was a blacksmith during his last 15 years, he enjoyed doing blacksmithing demonstrations with his daughter, Keri.