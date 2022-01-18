Ronald "Ron" G. Pohlmeier

Ronald G. “Ron” Pohlmeier

June 8, 1940 – January 13, 2022

Ronald G. “Ron” Pohlmeier, age 81, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska. He was born in Chehalis, Washington, on June 8, 1940, to George and Dorothy (Theer) Pohlmeier.

Ron was raised in Lawrence before moving to Plattsmouth his junior year along with his eight siblings. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1959. Ron attended vocational school to study carpentry which led him to a career in the construction industry. He was united in marriage at Holy Rosary Church to Sharon Miller on Aug. 20, 1960, and the two made their home in Plattsmouth where they raised their five children, Joe, Michelle, Terry, Brad and Vicki. In the late 1960s, Ron established Pohlmeier Construction where he built and remodeled homes around the area until retiring in 2010. He also owned the Home Store in downtown Plattsmouth for several years.

In his spare time, Ron enjoyed working on building model sets, raising cattle, spending time in his garden and yard and most importantly, spending time with this family. One of his favorite things to do was taking grandkids for rides on his John Deere mower with trailer attached. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit and Knights of Columbus in Plattsmouth.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sharon Pohlmeier of Plattsmouth; children, Joe Pohlmeier of Plattsmouth, Michelle (Allan) Hoover of Castle Rock, Colorado, Terry Pohlmeier of Sioux City, Iowa, Brad (Brandi) Pohlmeier of Gardner, Kansas, Vicki (Jason) Mick of Gilbert, Arizona; and daughter-in-law, Deana Pohlmeier of Plattsmouth; 11 grandchildren, Tanner, Connor, Mary, Andy, Tommy, Austin, Blake, Kylia, Macey, Jackson and Henry; brothers and sisters, Bob (Janice) Pohlmeier of Plattsmouth, Judy Belvin of Lawrence, Missouri, Ken (Debbie) Pohlmeier of Plattsmouth, Frank (Connie) Pohlmeier of Omaha, Ray (Georgia) Pohlmeier of Plattsmouth, Cheryl (Mike) Joyce of Minnesota, and Lynne (Mike) Garcia of Idaho. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Allan and Edward Pohlmeier.

A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Church of the Holy Spirit.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth with Father Michael Houlihan officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.