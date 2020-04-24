× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronald "Ron" R. Hahn

September 5, 1939 – April 16, 2020

Ronald "Ron" R. Hahn, 80, of Weeping Water, Nebraska, passed away on April 16, 2020, in Syracuse Nebraska. He was born Sept. 5, 1939, the son of Ralph and Therese (Renken) Hahn in Auburn, Nebraska. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. He attended the University of Nebraska. He married Sandra (Sandi) Osborne on Sept. 10, 1966, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ron worked for Omaha Public Power District from which he retired in 2000.

He was a member of Euclid Lodge 97, AF & AM Elizabeth Chapter 250 Order of Eastern Star, American Legion Post 217, United Methodist Church and Delta Sigma Pi.

Ron enjoyed Nebraska Football and Volleyball, fishing with family and friends. He loved watching his children and grandchildren competing in sports and raising and showing their 4-H animals.

Ron is survived by his wife Sandi; son, Jeff and friend Chris Mounce; daughters, Jill Rounds and Dana (James) March; grandchildren, Jacob March (Kourtney Aldridge), Madison March, Logan March, Cameron Rounds, Chase Rounds; and great-grandson, Waylon March.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials to the family for later designation or donor's choice.

A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences or tributes left on www.hammonsfs.com.

