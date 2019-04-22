Rosemary D. Stotts
November 9, 1945 – April 17, 2019
Rosemary D. Stotts, age 73, of Louisville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Rosemary was born Nov. 9, 1945, to Walter and Xona Groves. Rosemary is survived by her loving life partner of 33 years, Bill Lefler; children, Ann (Brad) Thuernagle, Kenneth (Desiree) Stotts Jr., Tammy (David) Kenny; brother, Walter (Pat) Groves; seven grandchildren, Alexander, Elizabeth, Blaine, Morgan, Jadyn, Rianna, Alyssa; one great-grandchild, Kyle; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, April 26, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 27 at Westlawn Hillcrest, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com for the Stotts family.