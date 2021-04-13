Ruby Lorraine Johnson, 97, of Lincoln (formerly Nehawka) died peacefully on April 8, 2021. Ruby was born in North Bend, Nebraska, on June 23, 1923, to Jerome and Anna Moss. Ruby married Arthur Johnson on Jan. 27, 1943, and was a homemaker, helping with the farming with her husband Arthur. She was a seamstress to many and later became a quilter. Ruby celebrated her 95th birthday gathering with a display of her quilts, made for her family. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed their success and adventures.

Ruby is survived by one daughter, Connie Johnson Soucie; and one daughter-in-law, Suzann Johnson (Jim), both of Lincoln. She was loved by five grandchildren, Genelle Bayer (Charles), Elizabeth Johnson (Clint Gorthy), Jamie Bracic, (Ivan) Christina Barella (Leo), and Michael Soucie (Alisha). She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren (Betsy and James Bayer, Gus Gorthy, Sofia, Valentino and Vittorio Barella, Hailey and Hannah Soucie) along with cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur; and sons, Jim and David; parents; siblings, Betty and Jerry; brother and sisters-in-law, Julian and Lottie Johnson, Oscar and Eileen Brandt. She was the last of her generation for the Conrad Johnson and Jerry Moss families.