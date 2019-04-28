Russell W. Smalley
December 6, 1933 – April 23, 2019
Russell W. Smalley, age 85, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away April 23, 2019, at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs.
Russ was born Dec. 6, 1933, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, to the late Fay and Hermie (Retelsdorf) Smalley. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a Tech Sergeant. Russ then went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a welder for 21 years, retiring in 1998. He married Norene Costanzo Thompson on Aug. 24, 2001 in Pocatello, Idaho. Russ was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his sister and three brothers.
Russ is survived by his wife of 17 years, Norene Smalley of Council Bluffs; son, Eric Smalley of Plattsmouth; daughters, Karen Smalley of Lincoln, Nebraska, Michelle (David) Monnette of Dallas, Texas; granddaughter, Shelby Frank; stepchildren, Andrew (Jackie) Thompson of Omaha, Jenny (Sean) Patrick of Council Bluffs; step grandchildren, Sabrina Patrick, Natalie Doughman, Leigha Patrick, Logan Davis, Megan Patrick and Harmony Thompson; nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was April 27 at Open Door Baptist Church, 2701 Avenue N., Council Bluffs, Iowa. Interment with military rites tendered by the Offutt AFB Honor Guard was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth.
Memorials may be directed to Open Door Baptist Church.