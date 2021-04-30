Ruth Ann (Sporer) Sack
August 24, 1930 – April 28, 2021
Ruth Ann (Sporer) Sack, age 90, of Louisville, Nebraska, and formerly of Murray, Nebraska, passed away April 28, 2021. She was born Aug. 24, 1930, to Chester Arthur and Helen Marie (Brandt) Sporer on her family's farm north of Murray.
Ruth attended school at the Amick School in rural Cass County, Murray Public School and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with the class of 1947. After graduating from high school Ruth attended Nebraska Wesleyan University before beginning teaching at Union and Murray.
She married Richard Dale Sack at the Murray Christian Church in Murray, Nebraska, on April 19, 1953.
Ruth, a lifelong resident of Cass County, worked side-by-side with Richard in their farming and livestock operation and their business, Sack Real Estate and Business Services. She had a life-long love of music and enjoyed teaching piano to dozens of students and providing music for many weddings, funerals and other activities. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was active in the Murray and Plattsmouth communities, and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth
Ruth served as the State President of the Nebraska Christian Women's Fellowship and Nebraska Christian Church (Disciples of Christ.)
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard Sack on May 24, 2014; her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Lois and George Minford; and brother-in-law, Clayton Sack. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen and Ron Nealeigh of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Anna and Gary Plank of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Matthew and Kellie Nealeigh, Mark and Joy Nealeigh, Amy (Nealeigh) and David McGee, Katrina (Plank) and Kailash Depuru, Emily Nealeigh, Brian and Jordan Plank; great-grandchildren, Jayvion Nealeigh, Elizabeth Nealeigh, Liam Nealeigh, Eleanor Plank, Eden Nealeigh, Theodore Plank, Hannah Depuru; sister-in-law, Bea Sack; eight nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
Services are Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at BP Harvey Funeral Home 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, with interment to follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, with family greeting friends 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Louisville Care Center Memorial Fund.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE 68048, 402-296-4445.