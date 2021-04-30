Ruth Ann (Sporer) Sack

August 24, 1930 – April 28, 2021

Ruth Ann (Sporer) Sack, age 90, of Louisville, Nebraska, and formerly of Murray, Nebraska, passed away April 28, 2021. She was born Aug. 24, 1930, to Chester Arthur and Helen Marie (Brandt) Sporer on her family's farm north of Murray.

Ruth attended school at the Amick School in rural Cass County, Murray Public School and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with the class of 1947. After graduating from high school Ruth attended Nebraska Wesleyan University before beginning teaching at Union and Murray.

She married Richard Dale Sack at the Murray Christian Church in Murray, Nebraska, on April 19, 1953.

Ruth, a lifelong resident of Cass County, worked side-by-side with Richard in their farming and livestock operation and their business, Sack Real Estate and Business Services. She had a life-long love of music and enjoyed teaching piano to dozens of students and providing music for many weddings, funerals and other activities. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was active in the Murray and Plattsmouth communities, and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth