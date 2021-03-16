Sadie (Lewis) Nicholson

Died March 11, 2021

Sadie Ellen (Lewis) Nicholson, age 93, of Murdock passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Lincoln with son, Lonnie, and granddaughter, Brandi, by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Esther Lewis; husband, Wayne; sons, Ronald and Rodney; sisters, Frances, Helen, Norma; and brother, Bob.

Sadie is survived by son, Lonnie Nicholson; daughter, Shara Nicholson; granddaughter, Brandi Dunning; great-granddaughters, Sariah and Scarlett Dunning; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sadie was a homemaker and lived a full life with many accomplishments that made her family very proud. She was a skilled painter. She and husband Wayne led opposition to the hiking and biking trail running through neighboring farmland. She was presented the Fitch Award for giving the largest contribution to the history of Cass County.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma.

“I have a 30/30 mouth. Knowledge is my ammunition,” is how she responded when asked what drove her. She had a spitfire personality and a wonderful sense of humor. Sadie will be missed immensely.