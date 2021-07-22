Sandra Faye Brennan

August 31, 1953 – July 19, 2021

Sandra “Sandy” Faye (Kermeen) Brennan, age 67, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sandy was born on Aug. 31, 1953, to Joseph Henry and Virginia Mae (Deyo) Kermeen in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was raised and schooled in Iowa. Sandy met Donnie Ray Brennan Sr. and they were later married on May 11, 2007, in Plattsmouth. Sandy and Donnie made their home in Plattsmouth. She worked as a housekeeper at a casino in Council Bluffs.

She is survived by her husband: Donnie R. Brennan Sr. of Plattsmouth; daughter: Janie Misfeldt of Omaha; son: James “Jim” Simms and wife Dawn of Omaha; four grandchildren: Angela Miles and husband Nathan, Kodee CruzNewland and husband Chris, George Misfeldt, and Michelle Simms; two great-grandchildren: Charlotte Miles and Korbin Miles; her sister: Virginia Moorehouse; brother: Dennis Kermeen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Virginia Kermeen; and eight brothers and sisters: Pauline Tierney, Leonard Groat, Joe Kermeen, Bill Kermeen, Donald Kermeen, Yvonne Hall, Steven Kermeen, and Patty Barrier.