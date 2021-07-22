Sandra Faye Brennan
August 31, 1953 – July 19, 2021
Sandra “Sandy” Faye (Kermeen) Brennan, age 67, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sandy was born on Aug. 31, 1953, to Joseph Henry and Virginia Mae (Deyo) Kermeen in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was raised and schooled in Iowa. Sandy met Donnie Ray Brennan Sr. and they were later married on May 11, 2007, in Plattsmouth. Sandy and Donnie made their home in Plattsmouth. She worked as a housekeeper at a casino in Council Bluffs.
She is survived by her husband: Donnie R. Brennan Sr. of Plattsmouth; daughter: Janie Misfeldt of Omaha; son: James “Jim” Simms and wife Dawn of Omaha; four grandchildren: Angela Miles and husband Nathan, Kodee CruzNewland and husband Chris, George Misfeldt, and Michelle Simms; two great-grandchildren: Charlotte Miles and Korbin Miles; her sister: Virginia Moorehouse; brother: Dennis Kermeen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Virginia Kermeen; and eight brothers and sisters: Pauline Tierney, Leonard Groat, Joe Kermeen, Bill Kermeen, Donald Kermeen, Yvonne Hall, Steven Kermeen, and Patty Barrier.
Visitations will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Roby Funeral Home with Pastor Michael McGregor officiating.
The Pallbearers will be Tom Brennan, Donnie Brennan Jr., Michael Brennan, Dean Brennan, George Misfeldt, Jim Hungate, Ken Bailey, and Michelle Simms.
Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.