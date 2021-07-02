Sandra “Sandy” J. Birdsley
July 24, 1940 – July 1, 2021
Sandra “Sandy” J. Birdsley, age 81, of Plattsmouth died July 1, 2021.
Sandy is survived by her three daughters: Vicki Huddleston of Plattsmouth, Carri Tanner of Sterling, Colorado, Heidi (Matthew) Korsmo of Omaha; four grandchildren: Ryan Bowman, Travis Bowman, Steven Jorgensen, and Thomas Korsmo; two great-grandchildren: Skyler Eslinger and Hadley Kay Jorgensen; one great-great-grandson: River Eslinger; and sister: Karen Stewart of Wilbur.
The memorial service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Roby Funeral Home. Internment is at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the family.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.