 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra "Sandy" J. Birdsley
0 Comments

Sandra "Sandy" J. Birdsley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra “Sandy” J. Birdsley

July 24, 1940 – July 1, 2021

Sandra “Sandy” J. Birdsley, age 81, of Plattsmouth died July 1, 2021.

Sandy is survived by her three daughters: Vicki Huddleston of Plattsmouth, Carri Tanner of Sterling, Colorado, Heidi (Matthew) Korsmo of Omaha; four grandchildren: Ryan Bowman, Travis Bowman, Steven Jorgensen, and Thomas Korsmo; two great-grandchildren: Skyler Eslinger and Hadley Kay Jorgensen; one great-great-grandson: River Eslinger; and sister: Karen Stewart of Wilbur.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Roby Funeral Home. Internment is at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the family.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News