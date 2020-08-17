Sarah Lea Jones, age 53, of Beaver Lake, formerly of Nehawka, died Aug. 15, 2020, at her home. Sarah was born Jan. 7, 1967, in Nebraska City, the daughter of Jed and Amanda Sue (Johnson) Snyder. She married Clelan Dale Jones on Feb. 14, 1987, in Nebraska City. Sarah spent most of life (50 years) in Nehawka and also formerly served as the Nehawka Town Clerk. Sarah moved to Beaver Lake in 2018 and had most recently worked as the office manager for the Cass County Roads Department. She loved cooking, baking, shopping, gardening, canning and spending time with family. Survivors include her husband, Clelan Jones; sons, Adam Jones and Corey Jones; brothers, Chris (Sue) Snyder, Craig (Vicki) Snyder, all of Beaver Lake; twin sister, Rita (Brian) Phelps of Nehawka; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.