Sasha Leach

Sasha L. Leach

June 25, 1980 - August 27, 2022

Sasha L. Leach, 42, of Cedar Creek, passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born in Omaha to Stephen G. and Sheila M. (McConnell) Warren on June 25, 1980. Sasha graduated from Louisville High School in 1998. On Sept. 30, 2000, Sasha married Jeffrey Leach in Lincoln. Sasha worked for the Omaha Police Department for 15 years and recently retired in June.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Leach; children: Gwyer Robert, Sagan Doyle and Tennyson Jeffrey Leach; parents: Stephen and Sheila Warren of Cedar Creek; sister Shawna (Jay) Wells; niece and nephew: Sidney and Garrett Wells, all of Cedar Creek; grandmother Maxine McConnell of Murray, Iowa; mother-in-law Cherie Leach; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jackie (Doug) Bornemeier, Traci (Michael) Baehr, Susie Bragg all of Beatrice; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Lilac Hill Event Center in Louisville, Nebraska, from 6-8 p.m. Presentation of Colors at 7:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Wildlife Rescue and Willow Valley Farms of Gretna.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville, Nebraska.

Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com