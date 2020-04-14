Scott "Froto" A. Nelson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott A. “Froto” Nelson

April 29, 1948 – April 3, 2020

Preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Nelson, and sister, Pat.

Scott was born and raised in Omaha and a graduate of UNO. A renowned Steel Detailer in the Lincoln and Omaha area, he retired in 2013.

For the past 20 years, Scott resided in Louisville, Nebraska. He loved the great outdoors, fishing, the American Legion in Louisville, lunch at Brother Sebastian’s, and a glass of the finest Scotch.

Scott is survived by many friends.

A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

