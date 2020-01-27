Sharon Kay Klinefelter
August 25, 1946 – January 25, 2020
Sharon Kay Klinefelter, age 73, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 25, 1946, to Robert and Rita Kiser of Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
She grew up and lived her life on the family farm, known as Kiser Orchards.
Sharon attended Eight Mile Grove School and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1964.
Sharon was active in her younger years in 4-H. She also belonged to the Red Hat Society and the Eagles Auxiliary.
She worked at Mutual of Omaha many years. Her last employment was in the Omaha Public Schools, as a para professional and the kids club.
She helped on the farm with the orchards and farm produce the family raised and had at farmers markets for many years. Also working after her parents' deaths at the Cass County Fair, with the entering of the produce for each year's fair, it was a lot of work but she always enjoyed helping out.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Leroy Klinefelter of Omaha; son, Charlie and Becca Klinefelter and family of Plattsmouth; six grandchildren, Kimberlee, Makayla, Kiser, Ashley, Christopher, and Hunter; and one brother, Bob Kiser of Plattsmouth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rita Kiser; granddaughter, Abigail; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She so enjoyed her grandchildren and did a lot of babysitting for them and they will miss her.
Visitation for Sharon will be 1-5 p.m., with family 3-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth.
A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at The Church of The Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth.
The Funeral Mass will be held at The Church Of The Holy Spirit on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Michael Houlihan officiating.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth.