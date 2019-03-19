Sheila R. Jordeth
October 26, 1942 – March 10, 2019
Omaha, NE - Preceded in death by husband, Elmor; son, Adrian; stepson, Ken “Skip” Farley; stepdaughter, Angie Weaver. Survived by sons, Richard Taylor (Jacqueline) and Nick Taylor; daughter, Jennifer Taylor, all of London; three grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Bizzard (James); stepchildren, Bob Farley (Carla) and Debbie Stander (Tom).
The memorial service was held Saturday, March 16, at Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler's West Center Chapel.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dwork-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900, http:/www.heafeyheafey.com