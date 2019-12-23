Stanley O. “Stan” Aarhus
March 10, 1939 - December 16, 2019
Stanley O. “Stan” Aarhus, MSgt USAF (Ret), March 10, 1939 - December 16, 2019. Age 80 of Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Survived by wife, Lynn Aarhus of Plattsmouth; children, Erika (Alex) Jack of Charlottesville, Virginia, Heather (Jason) Muhleka of Bellevue, Nebraska, Jim Frantz of Ft. Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Marilyn) Aarhus of St. Michael, Minnesota; sisters, Anita (Jim) Bakke of Champlin, Minnesota, and Linda Amundson of St. Paul, Minnesota.
Services will be held at Thanksgiving Church, Bellevue, Nebraska, on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. Luncheon to follow. Interment at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors at 2 p.m. Visitation at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home on Dec. 30 from 1-8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Memorial to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association or favorite charity.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445. www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com