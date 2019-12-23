{{featured_button_text}}

Stanley O. “Stan” Aarhus

March 10, 1939 - December 16, 2019

Stanley O. “Stan” Aarhus, MSgt USAF (Ret), March 10, 1939 - December 16, 2019. Age 80 of Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Survived by wife, Lynn Aarhus of Plattsmouth; children, Erika (Alex) Jack of Charlottesville, Virginia, Heather (Jason) Muhleka of Bellevue, Nebraska, Jim Frantz of Ft. Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Marilyn) Aarhus of St. Michael, Minnesota; sisters, Anita (Jim) Bakke of Champlin, Minnesota, and Linda Amundson of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Services will be held at Thanksgiving Church, Bellevue, Nebraska, on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. Luncheon to follow. Interment at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors at 2 p.m. Visitation at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home on Dec. 30 from 1-8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Memorial to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association or favorite charity.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445. www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com

Service information

Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
1:00PM-8:00PM
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Dec 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
10:00AM
Thanksgiving Church
3702 370 Plz
Bellevue, NE 68123
Dec 31
Graveside Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
2:00PM
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd
Omaha, NE 68138
