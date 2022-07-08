Stella Marie Conner

May 21, 1926 – July 4, 2022

Stella Marie Conner, age 96, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Prestige Care Center in Plattsmouth. She was born on May 21, 1926, in Duncan, Oklahoma, to Asher M. and Laura E. (Morgan) Smith.

Stella's family moved to a farm in Texas as a young child where she enjoyed her years growing up and attending school. She met William A. Conner who was stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. They were united in marriage in Lawton, Oklahoma, on August 1, 1942. Together they raised three children, Bill, Betty and Jane. Throughout the years, Stella cared for her family and worked in a variety of jobs, ultimately retiring from General Motors Corporation.

She was an active member of her church, most recently a member of Living Water Church in Plattsmouth. While living in Texas, she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed working on crafts, baking, canning, making jams and most importantly, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Bill (Kathy) Conner of Tecumseh, Oklahoma; daughter, Jane (Dean) Sills of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Kelly Townsen, Michael Whaley and Kim Cundall; nine great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Conner; daughter, Betty Jean Brumley; grandson, Doug Sills; two brothers, Allen Smith, and Chuck Smith.

Funeral services were Thursday, July 7, at 1 p.m. at Living Water Church with Pastor Greg Crawford officiating.

Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Living Water Church.

Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.

Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.