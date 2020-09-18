Steven Albert Zweibahmer

He was born on Aug. 1, 1948, to Albert Clarence and Doris Elaine (Warthan) Zweibahmer in West Union, Iowa. He was raised and schooled in Calmar, Iowa, graduating from South Winneshiek High School with the class of 1966. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Spain, Albuquerque, New Mexico, San Antonio, Texas, retiring in 1992 at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska. While stationed in Spain, Steve met the love of his life, Susan Joan Watson. Steve and Susan were later married on Oct. 18, 1969, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Calmar. Steve was stationed in Vietnam for a year, retiring from the Air Force in 1970. He began taking classes at the University of Albuquerque where he reenlisted in the Air Force in 1972. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration then moved to San Antonio. In 1985, Steve and Susan settled in Plattsmouth where they made their home and raised their children. After retirement, Steve, aka Mr. Z, loved being a part of the community. His time owning Mr. Z's Video Store brought him much joy as he made long lasting relationships with everyone who entered.