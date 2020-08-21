Tadd Matthew Balfour

Tadd's life ended while driving to Lake Waconda, the place he loved the most. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 23, 1975. Tadd was 45 years, 3 months and 23 days old. He was too young to leave, but made the most out of his short stay. He never met a stranger and made new friends easily, especially at "Widespread Panic" shows. Music was a passion of his as was photography, country-road trips, Nebraska Cornhuskers and many other sports teams. But his biggest passion was his son, Pierce, age 7, whom was the love of his life. Tadd graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1993 and went on to graduate from the University of Texas in Austin, majoring in Business Administration with a specialization in IT. He lived in Austin, Texas, from 1993 until 2019. While there he worked at several IT companies before starting his own company, Net A Star Solutions in 2019, which is when he moved back to Lincoln/Lake Waconda.