Terri Lee Schlichtemeier
December 30, 1957 – June 22, 2020
Terri Lee (Wurtele) Schlichtemeier was granted eternal peace on Monday, June 22, 2020. Her husband and two sons were by her side as her battle with COVID-19 came to an end.
Terri was born on Dec. 30, 1957, at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the daughter of Donald D. “Red” and Jean L. (Kreifels) Wurtele. She was raised in Nebraska City and she attended Lourdes Central Catholic, graduating with the Class of 1976.
On Jan. 11, 1980, Terri was united in marriage to Thomas J. Schlichtemeier at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City. They settled on the family farm near Nehawka, Nebraska. Though Terri held many titles, friend, sister, wife, mother and grandmother were her most prized. She was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Terri was an avid “holiday decorator” and looked forward to displaying her decorations for family and friends.
Survived by her husband of 40 years, Tom Schlichtemeier - Murray; sons, Tony Schlichtemeier (Jessica) -Nehawka and Cory Schlichtemeier - Nebraska City; daughter, Danielle Buck (Nate) - Lincoln; five grandchildren, Spencer, Cora, Olivia, Paisley and Teagan; siblings, Donna Jean Maybee, Carrie Lynn Wendt, Curt Wurtele (Mary), Renee Hauder (Bill), Randy Wurtele (Connie), Mike Wurtele (Barb), Christine Blake (Howard), Kay Steuer and Elaine Tasler (Jerry); brother-in-law, Dr. William Schlichtemeier (Jeanette); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth followed by burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka. Visitation and Recitation of the Rosary was held on Friday at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.
Memorials to an education fund established for her grandchildren or to the favorite charity of the donor.
Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
1:00PM-7:00PM
403 S. 9th St.
Nebraska City, NE 68410
7:00PM
403 S. 9th St.
Nebraska City, NE 68410
10:30AM
520 South 18th Street
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
12:00PM
Conestoga Rd.
Nehawka, NE 68413
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.