Terri Lee Schlichtemeier

December 30, 1957 – June 22, 2020

Terri Lee (Wurtele) Schlichtemeier was granted eternal peace on Monday, June 22, 2020. Her husband and two sons were by her side as her battle with COVID-19 came to an end.

Terri was born on Dec. 30, 1957, at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the daughter of Donald D. “Red” and Jean L. (Kreifels) Wurtele. She was raised in Nebraska City and she attended Lourdes Central Catholic, graduating with the Class of 1976.

On Jan. 11, 1980, Terri was united in marriage to Thomas J. Schlichtemeier at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City. They settled on the family farm near Nehawka, Nebraska. Though Terri held many titles, friend, sister, wife, mother and grandmother were her most prized. She was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Terri was an avid “holiday decorator” and looked forward to displaying her decorations for family and friends.