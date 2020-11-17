Thelma M. Wiysel

July 1, 1924 – November 15, 2020

Thelma M. Wiysel of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Bellevue, Nebraska. She was born in Plattsmouth on July 1, 1924, to Harry L. and Mary Margaret (Lee) Kruger.

Thelma was raised in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1942. She worked as a secretary most of her life, leaving the area for New York for several years. Upon returning to Plattsmouth, she worked in the District Court Office at the Cass County Courthouse. She met and was united in marriage to Larry Wiysel on July 3, 1976, in Plattsmouth. After marriage, she helped Larry operate Wiysel Auto Services as a secretary and bookkeeper.

Thelma was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing the piano and traveling abroad. She will be remembered as having a sweet disposition and touching many lives.

She is survived by her sister, Helen Smock of Kansas City, Missouri; nieces, Mary Jane, Margie, and Tracy. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews