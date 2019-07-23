{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas A. Clark

November 4, 1933 – July 18, 2019

Thomas A. Clark, age 85, of Plattsmouth died July 18, 2019.

Thomas is survived by his sister: Evelyn Dixon and husband John of Overland Park, Kansas; nephew, Timothy Clark of Huntsville, Alabama; niece, Rebecca Oldham and husband Bill; great-niece, Madison; great-nephew, William, all of Simpsonville, South Carolina; and numerous cousins and friends.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at The Nebraska Masonic Home, Plattsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Nebraska Masonic Home Foundation.

Roby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

