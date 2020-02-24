Thomas Neil Johnson

August 28, 1936 – February 20, 2020

Thomas Neil Johnson, age 83, of Nehawka died Feb. 20, 2020, at CHI St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City. Tom was born Aug. 28, 1936, at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City, the fifth son of Henning and E. Lucille (Martin) Johnson.

Tom married Ruth Bruns of Plattsmouth on Aug. 3, 1957, at the Nehawka United Methodist Church, where he was a member for 68 years. Tom grew up and lived in the Nehawka area most of his life and enjoyed his family and friends. Tom received a trip in 1952 to the 4-H Conference in Chicago and participated in football, basketball and track at the Nehawka High School where he graduated in 1954.

He farmed with his father, brothers and son until he retired in 2014. Tom worked as a rural mail carrier in the Nehawka and Murray areas for 32 years before he retired in 2004 and had worked for the Otoe County Surveyor and State Surveyor. He was a Golden Eagle Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 968 and a former member of Nebraska City Elks Lodge No. 1049. He always enjoyed golfing in the Nebraska State Elks Golf Tournaments.

