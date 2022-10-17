Thomas Whitcomb Meeske

April 19, 1948 – October 16, 2022

Tom was born to Art and Mabel Meeske in Nebraska City, the youngest of four boys. He was proud to be a life-time resident of Weeping Water. He and brother, Gayle, purchased the Meeske Hardware store from their parents in 1974. Together they proudly continued providing personal service in hardware for 83 years.

Tom graduated from Weeping Water High School in 1966 and then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and studied architecture. He joined Sigma Chi fraternity where he developed many long-lasting and loyal friends.

Tom collected antique hardware tools, hardware catalogs, display cases, cars, trucks and more. He was a story-teller, jokester, tree and bird enthusiast and Husker fan. He had a special relationship with children, especially generations of nieces and nephews.

In August of 2014, Tom suffered a massive stroke and was unable to return to his home. Tom leaves behind Gayle and John (Lois); nieces and nephews, Barb Smisek (Todd), Terry Meeske (Chris), Marty Meeske (Tina), Jessica Meeske (Todd), and Susan Meeske (Brady); and numerous great-nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Mabel; brother, Jerry; and sisters-in-law, Yvonne and Jeannine Meeske.

Visitation is Thursday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Hammons Funeral Chapel, Weeping Water. The memorial service is Oct. 21, 11 a.m., at First Congregational Church in Weeping Water, lunch served immediately at the church, followed by internment at Oakwood Cemetery, Weeping Water. Memorial suggestions: Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) - a 501(c)(3) organization focused on creating a thriving community through projects that honor the unique history of Weeping Water, %Don Jewell, PO Box 331, Weeping Water, NE 68463; plant a tree in Tom's memory with the Arbor Day Foundation (Trees In Honor of Others), shop.arborday.org, or Weeping Water Fire Department, % City Hall, 101 West Eldora Ave., Weeping Water, NE 68463.