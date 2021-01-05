Tim L. Savage
April 20, 1948 – December 30, 2020
Tim L. Savage, age 72, of Nehawka passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to Samuel and Evelyn (Lee) Savage.
Tim grew up in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. After finishing school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the Marine Corps, he went to work as an Agent for Landstar Ranger in Omaha. It was while he was working there that he met Karen Klimaszewski. The two were later married on March 25, 1989, in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Tim enjoyed farming and after retiring from Landstar, he farmed full time.
Tim was a member of the Lepert-Wolever VFW Post #2543 of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and American Legion Post #157 of Nehawka. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his dog Beau, watching Husker football and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Savage of Nehawka, Nebraska; children, Jason (Julie) Savage of Kremmling, Colorado, Tammy (Ric) Deboodt of Shelby, Iowa, Kassie Savage, Omaha, Nebraska, Nick Savage, Omaha; grandchildren, Jordyn Stark of Nehawka, Lillie Mauer of Omaha; stepmother, Delores Fuller of Ottumwa, Iowa; siblings, Louise (Darrel) Schumaker, Elizabeth (Larry) Abbott, Art (Linda) Savage, Dennis (Cindy) Septer, Kathy (Dennis) Barron, Steve (Julie) Savage, Abe (Richelle) Savage, Martha (Dan) Dennis, Mark Savage, Daniel Savage, Nina Dennison, Rachel (Rob) Cordle, Rebecca (Mick) Page, Angela (Rex) Goldizen, Dorothy (Tommy) Ellis, Sarah (Tom) Valentine. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law and sister, Alice Laun.
Private family burial was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Nehawka, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the Nehawka American Legion or the Nehawka United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.