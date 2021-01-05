Tim L. Savage

April 20, 1948 – December 30, 2020

Tim L. Savage, age 72, of Nehawka passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to Samuel and Evelyn (Lee) Savage.

Tim grew up in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. After finishing school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the Marine Corps, he went to work as an Agent for Landstar Ranger in Omaha. It was while he was working there that he met Karen Klimaszewski. The two were later married on March 25, 1989, in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Tim enjoyed farming and after retiring from Landstar, he farmed full time.

Tim was a member of the Lepert-Wolever VFW Post #2543 of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and American Legion Post #157 of Nehawka. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his dog Beau, watching Husker football and spending time with family and friends.