Tom Frederickson

February 16, 1956 - September 22, 2022

Gaffney, SC – Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of 4107 Wilkinsville Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, he was the husband of Sheila Vacek Frederickson and the son of the late Robert “Dick” Frederickson and Pauline Gruber Frederickson. He was an avid mechanic, enjoyed cars and traveling. He also loved history, jewelry and antiques. Tom was retired from Ash Grove Cement Company and a member of Louisville United Methodist Church of Nebraska.

In addition to his wife, also surviving a son, Jason Frederickson (Alesia) of Maryland; two daughters, Mary Frederickson of Gaffney and Nina Frederickson of Spindale; a brother, Bob Frederickson (Bobbi) of Murdock, Nebraska; a sister, Susan Partch (Doug) of Omaha, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Allie Frederickson, Taylor Frederickson, Jace Frederickson, Tyler Frederickson, Akira Looman, Alazsia Frederickson and Artaveon Frederickson; numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amelianna Frederickson.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Sardis United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Andrews and Dr. Dwight Easler.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC