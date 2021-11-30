Tress Arlene Peterson

February 15, 1929 – November 11, 2021

Tress Arlene (Koukal) Peterson, age 92, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion, Nebraska.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1929, to Emil Anton and Edythe Genevieve (Kelley) Koukal in Plattsmouth. She was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and she graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1946. After graduating from high school, she worked as a secretary at a brokerage firm. Tress met the love of her life, Harold James Peterson Jr., and they later married on Nov. 15, 1947, at St. John's Catholic Church in Plattsmouth. Tress and Harold made their home and raised their children in Plattsmouth. Tress was a homemaker, loving mother, and she devoted her entire life to her family. She later worked at the Glenwood State School. Tress was a lifelong resident of Plattsmouth.

Tress was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit and the Catholic Daughters.

She is survived by her two sons: James “Jim” Peterson and wife Colleen of Eagle, Nebraska, Kenneth Peterson and wife Laura of Plattsmouth; five daughters: Mary Roubicek and husband Charles of Waterloo, Nebraska, Patty Bond and Tony Palumbo of Plattsmouth, Kristine Timerman of Plattsmouth, Teri Mack and husband Barry of Huron, South Dakota, Jacqueline Carnes and husband Sam of Plattsmouth; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Darlene Peterson of Plattsmouth, Donna Jean Patton of Clinton, Missouri; her dear friend: Vicki McCarville of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Emil and Edythe Koukal; her husband: Harold Peterson Jr.; her sister and brother-in-law: Marilyn March and husband Don; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Gilbert Peterson and wife Marilyn; two brothers-in-law: Wendell Paterson, Al Patton; and son-in-law: Mike Timerman.

A Funeral Mass was held Nov. 15 (Nov. 15 is Harold and Tress's 74th wedding anniversary) at the Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating, Terry Little as the vocalist, and Laurie Hajek-Jones as organist.

The Pallbearers were Tress's grandchildren: Jay Peterson, Brett Peterson, Tyler Peterson, Matt Roubicek, Adam Peterson, Rick Eledge, Broc Eledge, Christopher Timerman, Brian Timerman, Beau Mack, Carter Mack, and Brandon Carnes.

The Honorary Pallbearers were Tress's granddaughters: Erica Tucker, Kim Roubicek, Erin Slavin, Melicca Carpenter, Theresa Timerman, Sloane Mack, and Maura Carnes.

Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests memorials to St. John the Baptist School or Church of the Holy Spirit.

Services were entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.