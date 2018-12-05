V. Frank Ferrara 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save V. Frank Ferrara June 28, 1922 – November 25, 2018 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags V. Frank Ferrara Celebrate the life of: V. Frank Ferrara Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Most Popular promotion Inserts Click here to see the current inserts in our paper.