Velma “Val” Prall
September 2, 1938 – December 24, 2018
Velma “Val” Prall, age 80, of rural Murray, Nebraska, was born Sept. 2, 1938, in Tibenham Norfolk, England, to William and Doris (Bullock) Thrower. She passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.
She grew up in England where she graduated from high school. She met her husband Jack Prall while he was in the Air Force and they were married Aug. 17, 1957, in Norwich, England. They returned to the United States and raised their family. Val spent her working life serving the customers of Plattsmouth Eagles Club in Plattsmouth and The Shed in Murray where she always had a smile for everyone.
She was an avid card player, loved to garden, play keno, bowl and was a bingo lover. She belonged to Card Club, the Ladies Garden Club, and the Homemakers Club, all of Murray. She loved being around her family.
Val is survived by her husband, Minton “Jack” Prall Jr.; children, Jack (Sandy) Prall III of Union, Nebraska, Brad (Shelly) Prall of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Mike (Stacey) Prall of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Megan, Jack IV, Rebecca, Elijah, Zachary, Payton; great-grandson, Minton Prall V; brothers, Wilfred Thrower of England, Levi Thrower of England, Terrance Thrower of England, Kevin Melvin of England; sisters, Marina Baily of England, Patricia Weston of England, Coral Durosko of Tuscan, Arizona. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Doris; a daughter, Gina Oja; and her sister, Arvis.
Funeral services for Val were Friday, Dec. 28, at Harvey Funeral Chapel in Plattsmouth.
Interment was at the Lewiston Cemetery in rural Murray, Nebraska.
Memorials to the family for future designation.
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445