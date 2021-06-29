Vernon Lee Aylor

He was born on Dec. 2, 1937, to Roy Alvah and Elva Irene (Epley) Aylor in Table Rock, Nebraska. His family moved to Plattsmouth, Nebraska, when he was 4 and he attended school there, graduating from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1956. Vernon was active in school, becoming first chair tuba player in band, lettering in track and football. Vernon earned a football scholarship and attend Tarkio College on that until a concussion ended his playing career.

He then transferred to Peru State Teachers College, graduating with a teaching degree in math and coaching. He taught math and coached 8-man football at Holmesville, Nebraska, for two years then transferred to Odell, Nebraska, for a similar position. He stayed at Odell for 13 years before an opportunity opened up at Conestoga High School in Murray, Nebraska. He accepted this position because he “wanted to see if he could coach 11-man football” and his mother was sick at the time and he desired to be closer to help her. He had great success as a coach and teacher at all three schools. Vernon was an avid golfer and sports fan.