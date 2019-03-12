Vicki Callaway
August 13, 1945 – March 5, 2019
Vicki Jo (Drake) Callaway passed away on March 5, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born August 13, 1945, in Lincoln to Arthur and Gwineth (TenBroeck) Drake. Her parents were from Western, Nebraska, and the family lived in various communities in southeastern Nebraska until they settled in Elmwood in the late 1940s.
Vicki graduated from Elmwood High School in 1964. She married Gary Ray Callaway from Unadilla. They settled in Elmwood where they raised their two sons, Timothy and Troy. Gary passed away on June 4, 1990, as the result of an accident at his place of employment in Lincoln. Vicki continued to live in Elmwood to be near her mother, her other family members, and of course her sons.
Vicki was employed at Bryan Memorial Hospital, Leroy's (Elmwood), Platte River State Park, Legacy (Lincoln) and her last place of employment, the Grand Lodge (Lincoln) where she retired in February of 2017.
Vicki was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt to a large family. Her love for her large family extended to some other members of her hometown such as those that she babysat for during the years before she was married.
Vicki's greatest joy in her life was her sons and their families. She was devoted and fiercely loyal to her grandchildren. They always knew that no matter what they did their Grandma Vicki was there for them and would defend them against anything. Vicki loved to cook, clean, and to do gardening.
Vicki is survived by her two sons, Tim (Cathy Dobbs) Callaway and Troy (Becky Fleischman) Callaway; her beloved grandchildren, Kirstin, Zach and Cassidy Callaway, Alex and Vanessa Callaway; siblings/spouses: Vona Ulm, Terry (Merry) Drake, Kirby (Cindy) Drake, Kevin Drake, Kirk (Denise) Drake, and Bob Bruns; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Drake and Miki Bruns; and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded by her parents; brothers, Keith Drake, Dennis Drake and John Bruns; sisters, Sheroll Oehlerking, Gwen Schalk, Betty Mattice, Sandra LeRoy, Sharmon Stock; sister-in-law, Esther Drake; brothers-in-law, Eldon Oehlerking, Johann Schalk, Carl Ulm, and Wayne Stock.
A Celebration of Vicki's life was held on Saturday, March 9, at 3 p.m. at The Quonset in Elmwood, Nebraska.
Online condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.
Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood, NE 402-994-6575