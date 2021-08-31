Violet Hickey, age 83, of Union died Aug. 28, 2021, at her home. Violet was born June 23, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Ross Allen and Esther Beulah (Ethridge) Gibbany. She married Kem “Bounce” Hickey on Dec. 3, 1955, in Troy, Kansas. Violet and Bounce lived in Union and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. Violet loved her family and spent her life being a wonderful wife, mom, and grandmother. For the last 30 years, she was known as Mother Bones, caring for dolls and creating beautiful ceramics. Many kids spent Saturdays with her, and they were excited to paint and learn from Violet.