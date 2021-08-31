Violet Hickey
June 23, 1938 – August 28, 2021
Violet Hickey, age 83, of Union died Aug. 28, 2021, at her home. Violet was born June 23, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Ross Allen and Esther Beulah (Ethridge) Gibbany. She married Kem “Bounce” Hickey on Dec. 3, 1955, in Troy, Kansas. Violet and Bounce lived in Union and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. Violet loved her family and spent her life being a wonderful wife, mom, and grandmother. For the last 30 years, she was known as Mother Bones, caring for dolls and creating beautiful ceramics. Many kids spent Saturdays with her, and they were excited to paint and learn from Violet.
She is survived by her husband, Bounce Hickey of Union; children, Faith Hickey of North Richland Hills, Texas, Rose Adkins of Nehawka, Ross Hickey of Union and Richard Hickey of Nehawka; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. Private burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka.
Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Marshall Funeral Chapel with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
A memorial fund has been established.
