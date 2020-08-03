× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virgil P. Gerdes

May 13, 1942-July 29, 2020

Virgil P. Gerdes age 78 of Plattsmouth, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue. He was born on May 13, 1942 in Plattsmouth, Nebraska to Kenneth and Marie (Fritz) Gerdes.

Virgil was raised in Cass County and graduated from Nehawka High School in 1961. On November 29, 1962 he wed Judy K. Morton in Bellevue, NE. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. where he served during the Vietnam War in Vietnam.

He became a truck driver owning his own business, Blue Devil Trucking. Virgil also spent time working at Western Electric and for the City of Murray. He enjoyed home construction and became an avid wood worker. After retirement he loved to work outside in the yard, garden, play with the cats, experiment with solar and was a great hobby man.

Virgil is survived by Wife, Judy Gerdes of Plattsmouth; Sisters, Margaret (Gary) Shelton of California, Kay (Al) Kechman of Idaho; sisters - in – law, Barbara Bohlken of Nebraska City, Mary Lou (Dick) Copenhaver of Mesa, AZ, Sharon (Lenis) Grauf of Plattsmouth, Shirley (Jerry) Morris of Lincoln, NE. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.