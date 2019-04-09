Virginia (Bateman) Eledge
March 5, 1922 – April 7, 2019
Virginia Elaine (Bateman) Eledge, daughter of John Ernest and Martha Fern (Cummings) Bateman, was born near Farmer City, Iowa, in Fremont County on March 5, 1922, and passed away April 7, 2019, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
She attended grades 1-8 in a country school named White Lily and 9–12 high school in Shenandoah, Iowa. In her earlier years she taught in country schools. In 1964 she went back to school of one year and obtained a Licensed Practical Nursing degree at Old Tech High in Omaha. Upon her completion she returned to her employment at the Glenwood State Hospital School where she worked for 24 years with the mentally handicapped children. To her it was a very rewarding career.
In 1984 she retired and lived in Glenwood, Iowa, until she met her late husband and moved to Plattsmouth, where she still lived.
She is survived by many family members and many friends she considered her family.
Virginia was preceded in passing by her parents; two husbands, Kenneth L. Farrell and Walter J. Eledge; three sisters; one brother; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Her final resting place is Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth next to her late husband, Walter Eledge.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lane Bailey officiating.
Condolences may be left at www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445