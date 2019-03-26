Virginia Louise Spangler
January 1, 1929 – March 24, 2019
Virginia Louise Spangler of rural Murray died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 90.
She was President of the Board of Education District 56 during consolidation of the Murray and Nehawka school districts, forming Conestoga Public Schools in 1977.
Virginia married Charles E. Spangler in 1949, farmed with him and enjoyed operating grain trucks and machinery; they were awarded the Ak Sar Ben Good Neighbor Award in 1964. She was Mrs. Plattsmouth in 1956, and a 4-H leader for 15 years. A member of Delta Zeta sorority at Iowa State, and PEO Sisterhood Chapter IN, Virginia enjoyed organ studies and gardening, Extension clubs and Plattsmouth Book Club.
Born Jan. 1, 1929, in Dover, Illinois, she graduated from Princeton High School in Illinois, taught rural school a year, then attended Iowa State College where she met Charles. Studying over the years as wife and mom, farmer and volunteer, she graduated cum laude from University of Nebraska - Omaha with a degree in Educationibrary Science.
Her life changed in 1952 when Charles contracted poliomyelitis. He survived but was paralyzed, and when finally discharged from the hospital months later, successfully farmed and raised a family with Virginia.
A member of Murray Presbyterian Church where she served as Elder, Clerk of Session, and a Sunday School teacher and Superintendent, she was organist over 49 years.
Virginia was preceded in death by husband, Charles; parents, Clarence and Clara Myer; brother, Rev. Donald Myer; and daughter, Dr. Deborah Koelling of Powell WY.
She is survived by in-laws, William and Charlene Cummings of Sun City West, Arizona; children, C. William (Nancy) of Palo Alto, California, Dr. Robert Koelling of Powell, Wyoming, Dr. Henry (Tricia) of Topeka, Kansas, and Mark (Laurie) of Murray; and grandchildren, Charles (Ana), Dr. Emily, Andrew, Glenn Perry, Everett (Amanda), Glenn (fiancé Rebecca Bonnett), Dr. Ericka, and Zoe; and great-grandson, Charles Alexander; and nieces and nephews. Virginia felt blessed and happy with her children and was proud and delighted with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 29, at 2 p.m. at Murray Presbyterian Church in Murray with Rev. William J. McConnell officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church in Murray.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to Murray Presbyterian Church or Murray Fire and Rescue.
Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445