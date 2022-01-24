Virginia (Wright) Geschke

June 11, 1932 – January 18, 2022

Virginia Malaine (Wright) Geschke, age 89, of Syracuse passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society with her family beside her. She was born June 11, 1932, near Mullen, Nebraska, to Florence (Simpson) and Wayne Wright. Her father passed away in 1938 when Malaine was only 6 years old. In 1942 her mother married Arch Baker of Weeping Water.

She married Maynard F. Geschke Sr. on Feb. 1, 1951. After a life of farming, they retired and moved to Syracuse in 1995. Together, they had four children, Maynard Jr. and Marla of Lincoln, Barbara Lingle and Steve of Weeping Water, Bernard and Cindy of Papillion, and Brian and Carolyn of Dakota City. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Maynard Sr. on Jan. 6, 2009, her father in 1938, and her mother in 1972.

The funeral was held at First Lutheran Church (North Branch) on Monday, Jan. 24. Burial was at First Lutheran Church Cemetery beside her beloved husband of nearly 60 years. Memorials suggested to the church, Syracuse Fire and Rescue and Syracuse V.F.W #5547.