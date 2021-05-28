Wallce "Dwayne" Switzer

Wallace “Dwayne” Switzer

July 20, 1941 – May 28, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Mary Switzer; baby sister, Nada Audrey Switzer; brother, Gary Switzer.

Survived by wife of 56 years, Dianne; children, Timothy Switzer, Shelly (Patrick) Smith, Heidi (Anthony) Warner and Trevor (Marilisa) Switzer; grandchildren, Justin, Logan, Jacqueline, Abigail, Colby, Trenton, Spencer, Trevor and Nickolas; great-grandchildren, Karter, Kyle, Emma, Aubree; sisters, Janette (Ken) Luellen and Sharon Smith of Nebraska; sister-in-law, Arline Cahalan; brother-in-law, Dennis (Marilyn) Frazier of Rhode Island; many nieces and nephews.

A private family burial will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used in Dwayne's honor at a later date.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary – Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 St.

Omaha, NE 68137

402-895-3400