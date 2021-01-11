Wanda L. Gibson

December 30, 1935 – January 11, 2021

Wanda L. Gibson, age 85, passed away Jan. 11, 2021, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Wanda was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Weeping Water, Nebraska, to the late Virgil and Leona Rhodes. She was united in marriage to Richard Gibson on Nov. 24, 1955. To this union three children were born, Cheryl, Kim and Tracy. Wanda is a member of First Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Donald Connealy; granddaughter, Alissa Neff; brothers, Willis and Larry Rhodes; sister, Genevieve Eppens.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard “Rick” Gibson; daughter, Cheryl Neff, of Omaha; son, Kim and wife Teresa Gibson; daughter, Tracy Connealy, all of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service is Thursday at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Luncheon will be served following the service. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Weeping Water. Memorials are suggested to Cure SMA for Wanda's great-granddaughter, Zoey, who is battling this disease.