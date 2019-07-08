Wayne George Meisinger
November 20, 1927 – July 6, 2019
Wayne George Meisinger, age 91, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Louisville Care Center in Louisville, Nebraska.
Wayne was born on Nov. 20, 1927, to Hugo Phillip Michael and Dorothea “Dora” Wilhelmina (Nolting) Meisinger in Plattsmouth. He grew up on his family's farm and was schooled in rural Plattsmouth. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1944. Wayne worked as a farmer. He met Marjorie “Marj” Eleanor Childers and they were later married on Dec. 25, 1950, at Christ Lutheran Church in Louisville.
Wayne and Marj made their home and raised their children on their family farm in rural Plattsmouth. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country, Wayne returned to Plattsmouth where he continued farming. Wayne transitioned into a sod farmer and a real estate developer. Wayne developed Copper Corral and later Copper Dollar Cove.
He is survived by his two sons, James “Jim” Meisinger and wife Joni of Plattsmouth, Robert Meisinger and Traci Strazdas of Plattsmouth; daughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” Meisinger and husband Jim Sweredoski of Plattsmouth; three granddaughters, Alexandra McNeal and husband Steve of Monterey, California, Angela Smith and husband Cody of Plattsmouth, and Katelyn Eggleston and husband John of Plattsmouth; four great-grandchildren, Piper Smith, Moxon Smith, Sean McNeal, and Riley Eggleston; brother, H. Fred Meisinger and wife Pat of Plattsmouth; sister-in-law, Betty Meisinger of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Dora Meisinger; wife, Marj Meisinger; and two brothers, Robert and Leland Meisinger.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Robert Meisinger's residence, 4710 Cove Road, Plattsmouth.
Please no flowers, the family suggests memorials to Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com