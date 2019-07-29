{{featured_button_text}}

Wendell H. Fry

January 3, 1923 – July 27, 2019

Omaha, NE - Vice President Flight Operations, Northern Natural Gas. Served in WWII as Transport Pilot in the Pacific. Preceded in death by wife, Rose; son, Thomas, brother, Dwayne. Survived by daughters, Patricia Lortz (Dale) and Julie Ann Hudson; son, Daniel Fry (Conni); seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, followed by vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 “Q” St. in Ralston, Nebraska. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with military honors by Ralston American Legion Post 373. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

