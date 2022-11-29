William “Bill” Campbell

October 17, 1926 – November 25, 2022

William “Bill” Edward Campbell, age 96, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. He was born Oct. 17, 1926, on a farm near Murray, Nebraska, to Fred and Clara Campbell.

Bill graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1944. In 1945 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served until November 1946. In 1949 he graduated from Boyle's College with a course completion in Telegraphy and Station Agent. Bill retired from the railroad where he worked as a train dispatcher for over 40 years.

Bill married Mildred “Millie” Kozacek on Nov. 27, 1945. She was his high school sweetheart. Millie passed away in 2007. They adopted their daughter, Patricia “Patty,” in 1963 when she was two days old. Their family grew with the addition of their son, Thomas, in 1975.

Bill and Mildred were very involved with the East Lincoln Christian Church in the '60s and '70s where they took on a large role with helping sponsor numerous families relocate to the United States. They loved spending time with family, often at the yearly reunion — sitting around, playing cards, and eating pie. Sour cream and raisin was Bill's favorite, but he never discriminated against any pie!

Bill's greatest joy was his family. Bill often reminisced about hunting and fishing with his late brother, Ken, and Millie's nephew, Greg Todd. He traveled far and wide to watch his grandson, Daniel “Danny,” play baseball. He was always available for a supportive phone call (or visit) with friends and family. He was a member of Nebraska Master Mason Porter Lodge #106 for 70 years and a longtime member of St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. He always found the perfect funny greeting cards for every occasion and had a new joke to tell.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Kozacek Campbell; daughter, Patricia “Patty” Ann Campbell; parents: Fred L. Campbell and Clara A. Parkining Campbell; siblings: Donald Campbell, Alice Smith and Kenneth Campbell.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Jones; son, Thomas Nguyen, and his wife Nhung; grandchildren: Amy Frohloff and her husband Todd, Tammy Braash and her husband Adam, Daniel Nguyen and his wife Lauren; great-grandchildren: Hank Frohloff, Mia Braash, Lillie Frohloff, Kylie Braash, Evie Braash, Larsen Nguyen; nieces: Carol Wehrbein and her husband Ted, Donna Campbell Frantz and her husband Lee, Cheryl Stowe, Jan Hurst, Mary Kay Allen and her husband Peter; nephew Frank Campbell and extended family members and numerous sponsored families.

Visitation for Bill will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, Nebraska 68512.

The funeral service will occur Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery.

Please plan on joining the family following the graveside service in the Garden Room at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home for a reception.