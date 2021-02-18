William "Bill" S. Pulsifer

William S. “Bill” Pulsifer

December 26, 1937 – February 15, 2021

William S. “Bill” Pulsifer, age 83, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Hillcrest Shadow Lake Care Center in Papillion, Nebraska. He was born Dec. 26, 1937, in Newark, New York, to William E. and Agnes F. (Zacharis) Pulsifer.

He graduated from Turbotville High School in 1956, soon after, he was united in marriage of Janice R. Laubach on March 1, 1957. Soon after marriage, Bill entered the United States Air Force and he and Janice lived in several places until he retired at Offutt Air Force Base in 1977. After leaving the military, Bill worked as a Postal Carrier in Omaha for 23 years.

He is survived by his children, Penny (Steve) Wilson of Plattsmouth, Scott (Sharon) Pulsifer of Haughton, Louisiana, Mark Pulsifer of Plattsmouth, Mary (Vince Gurber) Pulsifer of Lincoln, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Janet Badger of Statesville, North Carolina, and Patricia (Dale) Meyers of Tropberg, New York; brothers, Edward (Cheryl) Pulsifer of Danville, Pennsylvania, and Patrick (Tammy) Pulsifer of Turbotville, Pennsylvania.