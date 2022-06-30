William R. Juranek, 85, of David City died June 26, 2022, in David City. William R. Juranek was born on Jan. 9, 1937, to William V. and Georgia (Shalon) Juranek at David City, Nebraska. He attended local schools and graduated from Marietta High School. He married Sally Fuxa on Sept. 10, 1960, at Dwight Assumption. Two children were born to this union. Bill farmed all of his life. In 1968, he won first place at the Nebraska State Fair Tractor Pull Contest, something he was proud of his entire life. He enjoyed attending area tractor pulls and served as president of the Nebraska Tractor Pullers Association. He was also an avid tractor collector and especially treasured his John Deere 4320. He enjoyed attending auctions, going to fish frys and trying different restaurants and new foods. He was a member of St. Mary's Church where he was instrumental in their restoration project by providing the beautiful high altar that now graces the church. He was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus and past member of the Butler County Czech Club. He also liked to play cards, enjoyed polka music and dancing as well as attending and watching stock car races.